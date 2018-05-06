GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Man Returning From Dubai Caught Smuggling 100 iPhone X Worth Rs 85 Lakh

The top-of-the-range iPhone X has been in high demand. According to research firm Strategy Analytics, Apple iPhone X was the world’s best selling smartphone in the first quarter of 2018. The 64 GB base model costs about Rs 85,000 in India, while only costing nearby Rs 70,000 in Dubai.

News18.com

Updated:May 6, 2018, 1:19 PM IST
Man Returning From Dubai Caught Smuggling 100 iPhone X Worth Rs 85 Lakh
The Apple iPhone X. (AP)
New Delhi: The customs department arrested a 53-year-old man at the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport for smuggling 100 sets of Apple iPhone X worth Rs 85 lakh.

"The recovered mobile phones were seized under Section 110 of the Customs Act, 1962 and the passengers were arrested under Section 104 of the same Act. Further investigation into the matter is under process," said a statement by the customs department.

The man, who was returning from Dubai, was caught after the custom's intelligence unit was tipped off. He was coming through the green channel when he was stopped and a subsequent search led to the discovery.

| Edited by: Aditya Nair
