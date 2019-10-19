Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » India
1-min read

Man Robbed of Bicycle, iPhone in Delhi’s Connaught Place

The victim had come to Connaught Place at around 5:30 am on Friday for a morning ride.

PTI

Updated:October 19, 2019, 10:11 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Man Robbed of Bicycle, iPhone in Delhi’s Connaught Place
Photo for representation only.

New Delhi: A 24-year-old man was allegedly robbed of his expensive bicycle and an iPhone by two unidentified bike-borne miscreants at Connaught Place, police said on Saturday.

The victim has been identified as Nishant Singh, a resident of Sector 19 Dwarka, they said. The victim had come to Connaught Place at around 5:30 am on Friday for a morning ride.

In a complaint, he said that two unidentified people on a motorcycle took his cycle and phone. One of them fled on the bike and another on his cycle. The victim's I-Phone XS Max was in the bicycle's basket.

A case has been registered under section 356 (assault or criminal force in attempt to commit theft of property carried by a person), 379 (punishment for theft) and 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code, they said, adding that investigation was underway.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram