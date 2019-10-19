Man Robbed of Bicycle, iPhone in Delhi’s Connaught Place
The victim had come to Connaught Place at around 5:30 am on Friday for a morning ride.
Photo for representation only.
New Delhi: A 24-year-old man was allegedly robbed of his expensive bicycle and an iPhone by two unidentified bike-borne miscreants at Connaught Place, police said on Saturday.
The victim has been identified as Nishant Singh, a resident of Sector 19 Dwarka, they said. The victim had come to Connaught Place at around 5:30 am on Friday for a morning ride.
In a complaint, he said that two unidentified people on a motorcycle took his cycle and phone. One of them fled on the bike and another on his cycle. The victim's I-Phone XS Max was in the bicycle's basket.
A case has been registered under section 356 (assault or criminal force in attempt to commit theft of property carried by a person), 379 (punishment for theft) and 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code, they said, adding that investigation was underway.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Also Watch
-
What Does RBI Putting PMC Bank Under ‘Directions’ Mean? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Are E-Ciggarettes Toxic Enough To Invite A Blanket Ban? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Why is U.S President Donald Trump Facing Impeachment? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Will The Rise In Onion Prices Affect The Outcome Of Upcoming State Polls? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Howdy, Modi : What did Modi and Trump Gain from the Houston Event? | Crux+
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Bigg Boss 13 Day 19 Written Update: Rashami Desai Reveals She had Issues with Sidharth Shukla
- Cardi B Once Drugged, Robbed Late Rapper Chinx Drugz
- A Twitter User is Offering to Comment 'Yikes' On Your Ex's Selfie for Just Rs 350
- Woman Wears Clothes Weighing 2.5 Kilo to Avoid Paying Excess Baggage Fee at Airport
- Guidelines For Influencers Are Incoming; a Few Folks And Brands Must be Very Worried