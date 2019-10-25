Man Robbed of His Mobile Phone Near Connaught Place at Midnight in Delhi

New Delhi: A 26-year-old man has been robbed of his mobile phone near Connaught Place's Outer Circle in Delhi, police said on Friday.

Police said Aditya Dudhwal, a resident of Vasant Kunj, went to an eatery in Connaught Place on Wednesday. When he was waiting near Baba Khadak Singh Marg around 11.50 pm and checking messages on his phone, two men came on bike from Shivaji Stadium side and fled from the spot after snatching his phone.

In his complaint, Dudhwal said that the pillion rider was wearing a yellow t-shirt and blue jeans.

A case under sections 356 (assault or criminal force in attempt to commit theft of property carried by a person), 379 (punishment for theft) and 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) has been registered and efforts are being made to nab the accused persons, police said.

