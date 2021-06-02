Watch: Man Saves Cobra By Blowing Air Into Mouth Using Straw

A man in Odisha’s Malkangiri district has saved the life of a poisonous cobra snake by blowing air through its mouth. The 10 feet long snake had entered a house in the Nuaguda area of Malkangiri, which is in close proximity to Chhattisgarh’s Bastar district.

The video of the incident has gone viral in which a man named Snehashish is seen blowing air from his mouth to the snake’s mouth using a straw.

In a kind gesture of humanity of saving lives of creatures Snehashish used to rescue snakes by putting his own life at risk.

The locals of Nuaguda went into panic after a cobra snake entered a house. They gave information to Snehashish. After getting the information, Snehashish along with his rescue team reached that particular house. Snehashish rescued the cobra snake and brought it into an open space. The locals were stunned as they saw a cobra snake of about 8 to 10 feet long.

Watch Video

There was no movement in the body of the cobra when Snehashish placed the snake on the ground. He realized that the snake was having trouble taking in Oxygen. Without caring for his life, he grabbed the mouth of the cobra using his hand and started blowing air in the snake’s mouth after placing one end of the straw in his own mouth and the other end in the snake’s mouth.

After a few moments, there was a movement in the cobra’s body and he saved the snake’s life, for which he was appreciated by locals. Snehashish also left the cobra safely in the forest area.

The affection shown by Snehashish towards the snake is commendable, but if the snake had attacked him during that time, it would have cost his life.

The video of the entire incident has gone viral on the internet and he is getting a lot of applause for his dedication to save snakes’ lives.

