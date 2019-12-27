Firozabad: As protests against the new citizenship law took a violent turn in Uttar Pradesh, a policeman in the state’s Firozabad district was rescued by a man after he was surrounded by a mob of protesters, news agency ANI reported.

The policeman named Ajay Kumar was rescued by Hajji Qadar, who took him to his home and later dropped him to the police station once the protests settled down for the day.

The cop had received injuries to his hand and head after he was beaten up by angry demonstrators on December 20.

"Hajji Qadir Sahab took me to his home. I had injuries on one of my fingers and head. He gave me water and his clothes to wear and assured me that I will be safe. He took me to the police station later," Kumar was quoted as saying.

"He came like an angel in my life. Had it not been for him, I would have been killed," he added.

Recalling the incident, Qadir said that he was offering Namaz when he was told that a policeman had been surrounded by the mob.

"He was severely injured, I assured him that I will save him. I didn't know his name at the time. What I did was for humanity," Qadir said.

Twenty-one people were killed in clashes with the police as protests against the citizenship act turned violent in many parts of the state between December 19 and 21.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.