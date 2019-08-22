Take the pledge to vote

Man Scales Mumbai Airport Wall and Swaggers Up to SpiceJet Flight on Runway, Arrested

At the time of the incident, the SpiceJet plane SG634 was readying to take off for Bengaluru.

PTI

August 22, 2019
New Delhi: A man was arrested by the CISF after he scaled a wall of the Mumbai airport on Thursday and walked up to a SpiceJet plane on the runway that was readying for take-off, a senior official of the aviation regulator DGCA said.

"The pilots of the SpiceJet plane showed the presence of mind and immediately shut down the engines to avert any accident when they saw the man walking up to the plane that was standing on runway 27," said the official.

At the time of the incident, the SpiceJet plane SG634 was readying to take off for Bengaluru.

He added that at around 1.30 pm, the 26-year-old man from Sion jumped the wall from the south side of runway 27 and crossed the perimeter intrusion identification system.

"The man, who seems to be of unsound mind, has been arrested by the CISF," the official added.

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) will further probe the incident, he said.

The CISF has also ordered an inquiry into it, officials said.

