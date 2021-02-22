Man Seen Brandishing Sword at Red Fort on Republic Day Arrested

One of the accused in the Republic Day violence who was seen brandishing a sword at the Red Fort ramparts was arrested by the Delhi Police crime branch on Monday.

The accused, 29-year-old Jaspreet Singh of New Delhi, was seen standing behind another accused Maninder Singh waving the sword. He was also seen gesturing in an offensive manner while holding a steel tensile.

On Wednesday, a 30-year-old man allegedly seen swinging swords with the intent of "motivating" and "energising" protesters at Red Fort during the violence on Republic Day was arrested. Maninder Singh, who runs a sword training school near his home in Swaroop Nagar in northwest Delhi and works as a car AC mechanic, was arrested around 7.45 pm on Tuesday near the C D block bus stop in nearby Pitampura, police said.

The Delhi Police on Saturday released the photographs of 20 people who were allegedly involved in the violence that broke out at the Red Fort on Republic Day during the farmers' tractor parade, officials said. Police said they are scanning the videos and releasing the pictures of people from them.

Clashes broke out between protesters and police during the tractor parade called by farmer unions to highlight their demand for a rollback of the Centre's three farm laws. Many protesters reached the Red Fort on tractors and entered the monument, some hoisting religious flags on the flagstaff and its domes.