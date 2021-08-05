Man Sent to 14-day Judicial Custody for Raping Minor Daughter in Kota

A local court here sent 30-year-old man to 14-day judicial custody for repeatedly raping his seven-year-old daughter for the last 20 days in their house in Rajasthan’s Kota district. He was sent to jail on Wednesday night after his arrest a day earlier, police said. Following the incident, the minor girl narrated her ordeal to her mother, a daily wage labourer, who went to the SP office at Baran on August 2 and lodged a complaint, they said.

Superintendent of Police, Baran, Vineet Bansal immediately ordered local Mahila station police to register a zero FIR in the matter and sent an assistant sub-inspector to lodge a case in Deoli-Manji police station, where a case against the accused under various sections of the IPC and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act was registered, police said.

The girl has been sent for medical examination, they said.

Taking a serious note in the matter, a special team, led by Station House Office Deoli-Manji police station Ramavtar Sharma, arrested the accused from the forests of the Kalisindh river near Rupaheda village, Superintendent of Police, Kota Rural, Sharad Choudhary said. Police produced the accused before a local court here on Wednesday evening and he was sent to 14-day judicial custody, he said.

The accused, a native of Baran district, had been working and living in a rented accommodation in Deoli-Manji town of Kota district with his wife and three children, SHO at DeoliManji police station Ramavtar Sharma said.

The statements of the minor girl were recorded under section 164 before a magistrate and further investigation into the matter is underway, the SHO said. A separate case lodged against the accused under section 302, 302 and 120 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) in Kelwada police station in 2017 is already pending in the court, he said.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here