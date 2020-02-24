Man Sentenced to 10 Years in Jail for Raping Teenage Daughter in UP's Muzaffarnagar

Muzaffarnagar: A man has been sentenced to 10 years in prison by a special court in Muzaffarnagar for raping his 14-year-old daughter.

Judge Sanjiv Kumar Tiwari also imposed a fine of Rs 32,000 on the accused after finding him guilty under section 376 of the Indian Penal Code and relevant sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. It directed that the fine paid to his daughter.

According to lawyer Dinesh Kumar Sharma, the girl's mother had filed a complaint alleging that the accused raped her daughter when she had gone to her parents' home on July 7, 2016.

The woman had also alleged that her in-laws supported the accused and did not take any step to prevent him from committing the crime, Sharma said, adding that the court had acquitted them for lack of evidence.

