Man Sentenced to 7 Years Rigorous Imprisonment for Snatching Cop's Gold Chain in Odisha
On August 13, 2016, a motorcycle-borne man, Kar, had snatched the gold chain of the police officer near a traffic signal, when she was travelling with another woman constable on a moped in the city.
Representative Image. (Reuters)
Cuttack: A court here sentenced a man to seven years rigorous imprisonment for snatching a gold chain of a woman police officer three years ago.
Chief Judicial Magistrate-cum-Assistant Sessions Judge Haraprasad Patnaik pronounced the jail term on Friday, after finding 23-year-old Siddheswar Kar guilty of committing the crime.
On August 13, 2016, a motorcycle-borne man, Kar, had snatched the gold chain of the police officer near a traffic signal, when she was travelling with another woman constable on a moped in the city, according to the prosecution.
However, Kar was caught by bystanders while he was trying to flee.
| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
