Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
»
1-min read

Man Sentenced to 7 Years Rigorous Imprisonment for Snatching Cop's Gold Chain in Odisha

On August 13, 2016, a motorcycle-borne man, Kar, had snatched the gold chain of the police officer near a traffic signal, when she was travelling with another woman constable on a moped in the city.

PTI

Updated:July 20, 2019, 12:28 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Man Sentenced to 7 Years Rigorous Imprisonment for Snatching Cop's Gold Chain in Odisha
Representative Image. (Reuters)
Loading...

Cuttack: A court here sentenced a man to seven years rigorous imprisonment for snatching a gold chain of a woman police officer three years ago.

Chief Judicial Magistrate-cum-Assistant Sessions Judge Haraprasad Patnaik pronounced the jail term on Friday, after finding 23-year-old Siddheswar Kar guilty of committing the crime.

On August 13, 2016, a motorcycle-borne man, Kar, had snatched the gold chain of the police officer near a traffic signal, when she was travelling with another woman constable on a moped in the city, according to the prosecution.

However, Kar was caught by bystanders while he was trying to flee.

| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram