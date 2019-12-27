Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
Christmas 2019
News18 » India
1-min read

Man Sentenced to Death for Rape-murder of 7-year Old in Tamil Nadu

According to prosecution, Santhosh Kumar had allegedly raped and murdered the girl, daughter of a neighbour of his grandmother, at Pannimadai and dumped the body in a garbage bin on March 25.

PTI

Updated:December 27, 2019, 7:25 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Man Sentenced to Death for Rape-murder of 7-year Old in Tamil Nadu
Representative image.

Coimbatore: A 34-year old man was on Friday sentenced to death by a special court here for rape and murder of a seven-year old girl nine months ago on the city outskirts.

The victim's mother hailed the verdict, saying it should be a deterrent in future to "such beasts". Judge R Radhika of the special court for Protection of

Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO) cases held Santhosh Kumar guilty under various sections of the Indian Penal Code and the POCSO and awarded the capital punishment.

According to prosecution, Santhosh Kumar had allegedly raped and murdered the girl, daughter of a neighbour of his grandmother, at Pannimadai and dumped the body in a garbage bin on March 25.

Santhosh Kumar was arrested on March 31 days after the girl was found dead with her limbs tied and the body bearing injuries with the incident triggering protests by locals.

He was thrashed by an angry group of public when he was brought to the government hospital here for medical check up after his arrest.

The trial in the case was proceeding in the Mahila Court, which has now been designated the POCSO court, and 32 witnesses were examined.

Judge Radhika awarded death sentence for murder, life imprisonment for rape and seven year imprisonment for destroying evidence under IPC and POCSO sections.

Passing orders on a petition by the girl's mother seeking arrest of another person whose alleged involvement in the crime came to light recently after DNA tests, the judge ordered the police to further investigate the case.

Welcoming the judgement, the girl's mother thanked the Judge for awarding death sentence to the rapist and expressed hope it would act as a deterrent in future.

Such heinous crimes against children should not be repeated again and 'such beasts' should learn a lesson from this, she said adding she was ready to lead a protest if such incidents occurred anywhere.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram