Man Sentenced to Death for Rape of Minor Girl After 6-day Trial
The judge, while pronouncing the verdict, said the Indian society considers girls as "goddesses", and if they are not provided security and rapists remain at large, their future would be imperilled.
Image for Representation. (News18 Creative)
Sagar (MP): A court in this district of Madhya Pradesh on Tuesday sentenced a man to death for raping a minor girl.
Additional District Judge Sudhanshu Saxena awarded the capital punishment to Naresh Parihar (40), said assistant prosecutor P L Rawat.
The prosecution examined 24 witnesses, he said.
The judge, while pronouncing the verdict, said the Indian society considers girls as "goddesses", and if they are not provided security and rapists remain at large, their future would be imperilled.
While the crime took place on July 18, the trial started on August 7, and within six working days it ended with the court announcing the death penalty to the accused.
According to the prosecution, Parihar had, on July 18, sent a minor boy to the girl's house, which was nearby, with a message that his wife was asking for her.
When the girl went to his house, Parihar took her to a room and penetrated her private parts with fingers, which amounts to rape under IPC section 376(AB), an amended provision, Rawat said.
Before he could force himself on the girl, her mother barged into the room.
When the woman slapped Parihar, he picked up an axe to hit her. The woman and her daughter, however, escaped unhurt.
Police arrested him and filed a charge sheet on July 21.
| Edited by: Naqshib Nisar
