CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#SidharthShukla#Coronavirus#Afghanistan#IndvsEng#BiggBossOTT
Home » News » India » Man Sentenced to Death for Raping, Killing 8-year-old Girl in Uttar Pradesh
1-MIN READ

Man Sentenced to Death for Raping, Killing 8-year-old Girl in Uttar Pradesh

A man was sentenced on Sept 3 for raping and killing an eight-year-old girl in Bulandshahr, UP. (Representational photo: PTI)

A man was sentenced on Sept 3 for raping and killing an eight-year-old girl in Bulandshahr, UP. (Representational photo: PTI)

The girl's body was recovered from the sugarcane field and subsequent postmortem confirmed rape.

A special court on Friday sentenced a young man to death for raping and killing an eight-year-old girl in Bulandshahr district of Uttar Pradesh last year. The special judge for cases registered under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act also imposed a fine of Rs 1 lakh on convict Ashok.

According to the prosecution, the girl had gone to pick berries on August 4 last year when Ashok lured her to a field and raped her. Then he strangled her to death. The girl’s body was recovered from the sugarcane field and subsequent postmortem confirmed rape. Ashok was later arrested.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here

Tags
first published:September 03, 2021, 16:11 IST