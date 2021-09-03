Man Sentenced to Death for Raping, Killing 8-year-old Girl in Uttar Pradesh

A special court on Friday sentenced a young man to death for raping and killing an eight-year-old girl in Bulandshahr district of Uttar Pradesh last year. The special judge for cases registered under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act also imposed a fine of Rs 1 lakh on convict Ashok.

According to the prosecution, the girl had gone to pick berries on August 4 last year when Ashok lured her to a field and raped her. Then he strangled her to death. The girl’s body was recovered from the sugarcane field and subsequent postmortem confirmed rape. Ashok was later arrested.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here