Man Sentenced to Life Imprisonment within 17 Days of Raping 4-Year-Old Girl in Churu
Meghwal had raped the girl on November 30 and was arrested the next day under relevant sections of the IPC and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO).
Representative image.
Jaipur: In one of the fastest trials, a special POCSO court has sentenced a man to life imprisonment for raping a four-year-old girl in Rajasthan's Churu district 17 days ago.
The court convicted and sentenced 21-year-old Dayaram Meghwal on Tuesday.
Meghwal had raped the girl on November 30 and was arrested the next day under relevant sections of the IPC and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO).
Police had filed a charge sheet on December 7 and the verdict was pronounced on Tuesday. He was awarded life imprisonment under POCSO.
"Police took prompt action and completed investigation and filed charge sheet in seven days. The trial in the court was conducted on a day-to-day basis. Scientific evidence and the victim's statements played crucial role in the case," SP, Churu, Tejaswani Gautam, said on Wednesday.
She said the convict's father was also involved in a rape case in the past and had been sentenced by a court.
