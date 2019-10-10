Take the pledge to vote

Man Sets 17-year-old Girl Ablaze For Turning Down His Marriage Proposal in Kochi, Both Die

Midhun had expressed his interest in marrying the victim but was turned down by her family as she was very young.

Neethu Reghukumar | CNN-News18

Updated:October 10, 2019, 9:36 AM IST
Man Sets 17-year-old Girl Ablaze For Turning Down His Marriage Proposal in Kochi, Both Die
Police arrive at the scene where the incident took place.

Kochi: A 17-year-old was set ablaze by a 24-year-old man in Kerala's Kochi for turning down his marriage proposal. Both the victim and the perpetrator died in the incident.

The 17-year-old girl was at her home when the relative, identified as Midhun, set her on fire. The victim's father is also said to have sustained injuries in attempts to save her.

According to the police, Midhun was the victim's relative's neighbour. "The duo had met when she had gone to visit her relative and were in a relationship. After he started insisting that they get married, the girl broke it off as she wanted to study," the police said.

On October 7, the family had approached the police as Midhun persisted on his demand. On the family's request, the police desisted from filing an FIR and reconciled the matter with Midhun and his family after he assured them that he will stop stalking the victim.

Then on Wednesday, Midhun approached the victim when she had gone for tuitions and the two got into a heated argument. Later that night, he attempted to meet her at her house and was stopped by her father following which they started arguing. When the victim rushed outside on hearing a commotion, Midhun poured petrol on her and set her ablaze.

Both were declared dead when they were brought to Ernakulam Medical College.

