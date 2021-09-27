Man Sets Himself on Fire Near Stalin's Residence After Nomination to Contest Rural Poll Gets Rejected

A man whose nomination to contest the rural civic poll in Tuticorin District was rejected, set himself on fire near Chief Minister M K Stalin’s residence here on Monday, creating a flutter. Identified later as A Vetrimaran, he got close to the house of Stalin on Chittaranjan Salai and took the extreme step to press his claim for acceptance of his nomination to contest for the post of village panchayat president, a release said.

This news piece may be triggering. If you or someone you know needs help, call any of these helplines: Aasra (Mumbai) 022-27546669, Sneha (Chennai) 044-24640050, Sumaitri (Delhi) 011-23389090, Cooj (Goa) 0832- 2252525, Jeevan (Jamshedpur) 065-76453841, Pratheeksha (Kochi) 048-42448830, Maithri (Kochi) 0484-2540530, Roshni (Hyderabad) 040-66202000, Lifeline 033-64643267 (Kolkata)

Police personnel in the vicinity doused the fire and rushed him to the Government Kilpauk Medical College Hospital, where Health Minister Ma Subramanian visited him.

Rural civic polls are set to be held on October 6 and 9 in Tamil Nadu. The ‘ordinary’ civic polls cover nine reconstituted districts in addition to polls to fill vacancies (casual election) in 28 other districts. Belonging to Jameen Thevar Kulam village in Kovilpatti taluk of Tuticorin district, Vetrimaran alleged (in a representation addressed to Stalin) that the nomination papers filed by him and his wife were rejected by an official and sought immediate acceptance of their papers.

This is to contest for the post of village panchayat president, reserved for Scheduled Castes. He also named a few persons and alleged threat from them to kill him and sought action. In a video clip made available to the media, the Minister was heard assuring the man in the hospital that his grievance would be addressed and advised him to get treated for his wounds. “First, take care of your health," the Minister said. Vetrimaran told Subramanian that he headed an outfit, the Tamil Nadu Parayar Peravai.

