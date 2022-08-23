Man Sets Himself on Fire Outside Vidhan Bhavan in Mumbai; Rushed to Hospital

A man from Osmanabad district in Maharashtra tried to commit suicide by setting himself on fire outside the Vidhan Bhavan in Mumbai on Tuesday morning, a police official said.

Police personnel on duty in the area doused the flames and rushed him to a hospital, he said.

Subhash Bhanudas Deshmukh, from Tandulwadi village of Washi tehsil in Osmanabad, set himself ablaze following a fight with his brother, the official said.

“He is not a farmer. We are trying to get information and ascertain the exact reason behind taking such a step,” he said. The man was rushed to the GT Hospital with 20 to 30 per cent burns, the official said. He is conscious and the Marine Drive police are conducting further probe into the incident, he added.

