Man Sets Motorcycle on Fire after being Challaned for Riding Without Helmet, Arrested
Vikas, a resident of Sangam Vihar, was challaned by the traffic police for riding the motorcycle without helmet, a senior police official said.
A traffic policeman wearing an anti-pollution mask diverts the traffic, in New Delhi. (Image: PTI)
New Delhi: A 20-year-old man set his motorcycle on fire after he was challaned by the traffic police in south Delhi's Greater Kailash area on Wednesday, police said.
Vikas, a resident of Sangam Vihar, was challaned by the traffic police for riding the motorcycle without helmet, a senior police official said.
The traffic police challaned him and impounded the motorcycle, following which Vikas set the bike on fire, the officer said.
A case has been registered and the accused arrested, the officer added.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Monday 25 November , 2019 How Ajit Pawar May Have Changed Maharashtra’s Political Dynamics | Crux+
-
Saturday 09 November , 2019 Launch of Kartarpur Corridor Amidst Indo-Pak Strife | Crux+
-
Wednesday 06 November , 2019 Babri Masjid-Ram Mandir Case History | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
-
Friday 08 November , 2019 LK Advani: The Architect of Hindutva Politics | Rare Interviews
Live TV
Recommended For You
- U19 World Cup Star Manjot Kalra Suspended from Ranji Trophy for "Age-fraud"
- 'The Book of Two Ways' Details the Deep-Rooted Egyptian Belief That 'Death Was a New Life'
- Priyanka Chopra Has Had an Eventful 2019 and This Video is Proof
- From Saina Nehwal to Hima Das, Sporting Icons Welcome 2020 And Wish Fans Happy New Year
- If The FASTag For Your Car Is Not Read by Scanners at Toll Plazas, Your Trip is Free