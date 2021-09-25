CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#IPL2021#Coronavirus#NarendraModi#Bollywood#BiggBossOTT
Home » News » India » Man Sets Self, Wife on Fire Over Dispute in UP's Lakhimpur Kheri; Dies
1-MIN READ

Man Sets Self, Wife on Fire Over Dispute in UP's Lakhimpur Kheri; Dies

DSP Arvind Kumar Verma said a family dispute was the reason behind the incident. Representational Image (REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui)

DSP Arvind Kumar Verma said a family dispute was the reason behind the incident. Representational Image (REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui)

Both were rushed to the district hospital where the doctors declared them dead.

A 28-year-old man immolated himself after setting his wife on fire over a family dispute at Eeshapur Dhobha village here on Saturday, police said. Both were rushed to the district hospital where the doctors declared them dead. Ajay, a resident of Guthna village under the Phardhan police limits, had come to his in-laws' place, where his wife Roma Devi (26) has been living for the past several months. He came with a can of petrol and before anyone could understand the situation, committed the act, police said. His wife's parents and two sisters sustained burn injuries in their attempt to rescue the couple, police said, adding that the injured were rushed to the district hospital for treatment. DSP Arvind Kumar Verma said a family dispute was the reason behind the incident.

Roma Devi was living with her parents for the past several months and refused to live with her in-laws, resulting in frequent fights between the couple, he said.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here

Tags
first published:September 25, 2021, 17:51 IST