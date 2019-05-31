English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Man Sets Teenage Girl Afire in Meerut, Incident Triggers Communal Tension
The man poured a bottle of kerosene over the girl while she was sleeping on the rooftop of her house with her parents on Wednesday night.
Image for representation. (Image: PTI)
Meerut (UP): A 14-year-old girl is battling for life after being allegedly set on fire in Uttar Pradesh's Meerut district by a man who was upset over a past relationship between his sister and the victim's brother, police said.
The girl suffered 80 per cent burns and first taken to a district hospital and then referred to a hospital in Delhi, an officer said.
The police have registered a case but are yet to make an arrest. The youth presented himself before the police, claiming innocence, Daurala Circle Officer Jitendra Kumar said.
The police said some people have detained for questioning in connection with the case, Kumar said.
The two families had earlier slapped cases against each other after the accused's sister left home with the girl's brother last year.
