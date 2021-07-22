Man Settles Debt With Fake Rs 2000 Notes In Ujjain, Arrested

A man was arrested in Ujjain district in Madhya Pradesh for allegedly using fake currency notes to settle his debt. The accused, Braj Sharma, gave two fake notes of Rs 2000 to his friend Suresh Pal to settle a Rs 4500 loan. Braj also handed over a Rs 500 note, however, it is not clear if that was a fake too. Braj was arrested after Suresh complained to authorities about the fake notes.

Police said Braj owed Rs 4500 to Suresh who lives in Virat Nagar of Ujjain district. Earlier this month, Braj finally settled his debt. However, Suresh got suspicious with the appearance of the Rs 2000 notes, and decided to approach the Chimanganj police station about it.

The police then arrested Braj and found four currency notes of Rs 500 with him.The authenticity of the seized notes is yet to be established. Police suspect that Braj brought the fake notes from Pithampur.

Chimanganj police station sub-inspector Ravindra Katare said that they have found that two notes of Rs 2000 that Braj gave to Suresh on July 9 are fake. Katare added that when they questioned Braj, he revealed that he brought the fake notes from his friend’s house in Pithampur.

Katare said the timely intervention by Suresh prevented the fake notes from being circulated. The police will now head to Pithampur to arrest Suresh’s friend to find the links of the fake notes.

Just last month, Madhya Pradesh Police had arrested eight people with fake currency notes of Rs 5 crore face value. The massive consignment of fake currency notes was seized in Balaghat. The fake currency notes ranged from Rs 10 to Rs 2000 denominations.

