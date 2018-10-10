English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Man Sexually Assaults 4-year-old Daughter in Andhra Pradesh After Offering Chocolates
According to the complaint, the man, a school teacher, offered chocolate to the girl while she was on her way to school and later allegedly sexually assaulted her.
The girl was assaulted when she was on her way to school.(Representative image/Reuters)
Machilipatnam (AP): A man allegedly sexually assaulted his four and a half-year-old daughter, police Wednesday said.
The girl's mother lodged a complaint after she complained about severe body pain and narrated her ordeal, DSP V Pothuraju said.
The incident occurred Saturday.
According to the complaint, the man, a school teacher, offered chocolate to the girl while she was on her way to school and later allegedly sexually assaulted her.
A preliminary medical examination has confirmed the sexual assault, the DSP said.
The girl has been admitted to government hospital and her condition is stable, he said.
Besides the girl, the couple have a nine-year-old son. The children are staying with their mother in a village at Avanigadda in Krishna district.
The man, a school teacher at Kaikaluru about 90 km from Avanigadda, often visits them.
A case has been registered against the man, who is absconding, under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.
