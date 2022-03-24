Man Sexually Assaults Minor in Pune School Premises

An 11-year-old girl was allegedly sexually assaulted by an unidentified person in a private school premises here in Maharashtra, police said on Thursday. The incident took place on Wednesday afternoon in Shivajinagar area, they said.

“An unidentified person took the girl to a toilet in the school premises where he allegedly assaulted her sexually and then fled. The girl later informed her friends about the incident. The school then informed her parents and police," Shivajinagar police station’s senior inspector Anita More said.

A case was registered against the unidentified culprit under Indian Penal Code Section 376 (rape) and provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, the official said. The police were conducting a probe into the case and examining CCTV footage of the school premises, the official added.

