Man Shoots Dead Wife Over Domestic Feud, Arrested Along With Two Accomplices in Delhi
On Tuesday, victim's father approached police and said his daughter's phone was switched off since November 11 and he feared that something had happened to her, police said.
Representative image (Getty)
New Delhi: In a suspected case of dowry death, a 21-year-old man and his two associates were arrested for allegedly shooting his wife and later dumping her body near Haryana's Panipat, police said on Wednesday.
Sahil Chopra (21), the victim's husband, and his employee Shubham (24) were arrested from Delhi. The third accused, Badal, who is Shubham's cousin, was arrested from his native village in Karnal, they said.
According to police, the victim, Nancy (20), used to work in the event management field.
On Tuesday, Nancy's father approached police and said that his daughter's phone was switched off since November 11 and he feared that something had happened to her, they said.
He told police that Nancy married Chopra on March 27, 2019, and ever since she was being tortured by her in-laws for dowry, they added.
Subsequently, a case was registered at Janakpuri police station and a probe was initiated, a senior police officer said.
During investigation, call data records (CDR) were analysed and the accused were arrested, he said.
Chopra told police that he shot his wife with the help of the other two accused as he was fed up of daily fights with her, the officer said.
The accused accompanied a police team to a village near Panipat refinery from where Nancy's body was recovered, he added.
The accused were produced in a court in Dwarka which sent them to two days' police custody remand, the police said.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Monday 25 November , 2019 How Ajit Pawar May Have Changed Maharashtra’s Political Dynamics | Crux+
-
Saturday 09 November , 2019 Launch of Kartarpur Corridor Amidst Indo-Pak Strife | Crux+
-
Wednesday 06 November , 2019 Babri Masjid-Ram Mandir Case History | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
-
Friday 08 November , 2019 LK Advani: The Architect of Hindutva Politics | Rare Interviews
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Sachin Tendulkar Reports Son Arjun's Fake Twitter Account After Tweet That Said '#IAmWithDevendra'
- If Last Minute Drama Hadn't Happened, Modi Biopic Would Have Reached More People: Vivek Oberoi
- Ariana Grande Trips on Stage During Live Performance, Fans Notice ' She Fell on Beat'
- Unused Avengers Endgame Artwork Throws New Light on the Making of Thanos
- Xiaomi Mi Note 10 With 108-Megapixel Camera to Launch Soon in India