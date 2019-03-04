English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Man Shoots Neighbour After Argument Over Noise in Delhi's Vasant Kunj
Mohit Chabra suffered bullet injuries to his head and his condition is critical.
Image for representation.
Loading...
New Delhi: A 24-year-old man was shot at allegedly by a neighbour following an argument over loud noise when he was hosting a get-together with friends on the terrace of their building in southwest Delhi's Vasant Kunj area, police said Sunday.
The incident took place on Saturday, police said, adding they were informed at midnight about a man being shot by his neighbour after scuffle. On reaching the spot, police learnt that the injured, Mohit Chabra, was taken to a hospital by his family members, a senior police officer said.
The accused, Neeraj, was nabbed from his house. A case was registered and the pistol used in the crime which was procured illegally was recovered from his possession, he added.
Chabra suffered bullet injuries in his head. His condition is critical and is undergoing treatment, he said.
The incident took place on Saturday, police said, adding they were informed at midnight about a man being shot by his neighbour after scuffle. On reaching the spot, police learnt that the injured, Mohit Chabra, was taken to a hospital by his family members, a senior police officer said.
The accused, Neeraj, was nabbed from his house. A case was registered and the pistol used in the crime which was procured illegally was recovered from his possession, he added.
Chabra suffered bullet injuries in his head. His condition is critical and is undergoing treatment, he said.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
'Abhinandan Will Acquire New Meaning Now', Says PM Modi
-
Friday 01 March , 2019
People Gather At Attari-Wagah Border To Welcome Abhinandan
-
Tuesday 26 February , 2019
Breaking News: How IAF Carried Out Strikes On Terror Camps In Pakistan
-
Wednesday 27 February , 2019
Pakistani F-16 Jet Shot Down By Indian Forces
-
Wednesday 27 February , 2019
Pilot Among 4 Killed as Military Aircraft Crashes in J&K's Budgam Amid LoC Tensions
'Abhinandan Will Acquire New Meaning Now', Says PM Modi
Friday 01 March , 2019 People Gather At Attari-Wagah Border To Welcome Abhinandan
Tuesday 26 February , 2019 Breaking News: How IAF Carried Out Strikes On Terror Camps In Pakistan
Wednesday 27 February , 2019 Pakistani F-16 Jet Shot Down By Indian Forces
Wednesday 27 February , 2019 Pilot Among 4 Killed as Military Aircraft Crashes in J&K's Budgam Amid LoC Tensions
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora Getting Married in Christian Wedding Ceremony Next Month: Report
- Salman Khan Wants This Actress As His Co-star for Sanjay Leela Bhansali Film
- Shahid Kapoor Rides BMW G 310 R, Calls it a Perfect Mumbai Traffic Solution
- AutoSpace - Best of the Week: Rs 10,000 Crore FAME II Scheme, Tata Altroz & More
- In Conversation with Bojan Jankulovski - Head of Operations, Maserati India
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results