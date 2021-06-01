Man Shoots Woman Dead, Dies by Suicide in Noida

Bullet-ridden bodies of a man and a woman, both in their twenties, were found in a house in Uttar Pradesh’s Noida on Tuesday, police said. The incident took place at the rented accommodation of the woman in Sorkha village, under Sector 49 police station limits, the officials said.

Their relationship could not be ascertained immediately but it looked like the man had first pumped a bullet into the woman’s body and then shot himself dead, Joint Commissioner (Law and Order) Love Kumar said. An investigation has been launched and evidences collected from the spot to ascertain facts. The woman worked as a security personnel for a private firm while details about the man were yet to be confirmed, Kumar told reporters.

This news piece may be triggering. If you or someone you know needs help, call any of these helplines: Aasra (Mumbai) 022-27546669, Sneha (Chennai) 044-24640050, Sumaitri (Delhi) 011-23389090, Cooj (Goa) 0832- 2252525, Jeevan (Jamshedpur) 065-76453841, Pratheeksha (Kochi) 048-42448830, Maithri (Kochi) 0484-2540530, Roshni (Hyderabad) 040-66202000, Lifeline 033-64643267 (Kolkata)

The woman hailed from Etawah district of UP while the man was from Firozabad, the officer said, citing preliminary probe. He said the matter came to light in the morning when the woman did not reach for work as per her scheduled duty after which officials from her company called her on her phone number but got no response.

The company officials reached her rented accommodation and found the bodies in the house after which the local police were alerted, Kumar said. He said efforts were also underway to contact the families of the deceased.

