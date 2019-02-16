English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Man Shot at After Minor Argument During Engagement Party in Delhi's Rohini
The victim alleged that he came to attend the engagement ceremony of his friend, where the assailant fired at him following an argument over some issues
Image for representation.
New Delhi: A man was injured after he was shot at by another man allegedly after an argument during an engagement party in Rohini's Aman Vihar area, police said.
The incident took place on Friday night, they added.
The victim, identified as Sandeep, is a resident of Mangolpuri area, police said.
The victim alleged that he came to attend the engagement ceremony of his friend, where Devender Kumar fired at him following an argument over some issues, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Rohini) S D Mishra said.
He sustained a bullet injury in his left thigh after which he was taken to a nearby hospital where he was undergoing treatment, he said.
The exact reason that triggered the argument is part of investigation, he added.
A case was registered and the matter is being probed, the DCP said.
An empty cartridge was also found at the spot. Raid was conducted at the residence of the accused who is on the run, police said.
Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
