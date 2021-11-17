Man Shot Dead By Assailants On National Highway In UP's Muzaffarnagar

Muzaffarnagar (UP), Nov 16: A 26-year-old salesman of a chocolate company was shot dead by unidentified miscreants on a highway at Chapar village here on Tuesday, police said. Arpit Goel, an employee of Cadbury, was shot dead near Jay Bharat inter-college on the Delhi-Dehradun national highway in the morning, ASP Krishan Kumar told PTI.

The incident took place when Goel was on his way to Muzaffarnagar. He was rushed to the district hospital where he was declared brought dead. An investigation is underway.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.