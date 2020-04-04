Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Man Shot Dead for Refusing to Sell Petrol Worth Rs 50 on Credit in Bihar

The incident occurred when the three men riding a motorbike reached a petrol pump near ADB Chowk in the early hours of Saturday and asked the employee to sell them fuel worth Rs 50 on credit, police said.

PTI

Updated:April 4, 2020, 8:57 PM IST
Man Shot Dead for Refusing to Sell Petrol Worth Rs 50 on Credit in Bihar
Image for representation.

Patna: Three motorcycle-borne men shot dead a 20-year-old petrol pump employee after he refused to sell fuel worth Rs 50 on credit here, police said on Saturday. The three were arrested.

The incident occurred when the three men riding a motorbike reached a petrol pump near ADB Chowk in the early hours of Saturday and asked the employee to sell them fuel worth Rs 50 on credit, police said.

When the employee, identified as Mohammad Tarique, refused, one of the three took out a Rs 500 note and asked him to fill the fuel tank of the motorbike.

After the fuel tank was filled, one of them shot him in the chest with a handgun. The trio then fled from the scene, police said.

The injured employee was first taken to the district headquarter hospital where doctors, after administering first aid, referred him to Katihar Medical College and Hospital. Tarique died on the way to Katihar.

Police later conducted raids and arrested the three after identifying them from CCTV footage. The body was handed over to the family after autopsy.

