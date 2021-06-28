UP Man Shot Dead After Tussle Over Rainwater Drainage Turns Into Clash Between 2 Groups

A man was shot dead in Uttar Pradesh’s Azamgarh after he was shot during a brawl between two groups over drainage of rainwater on the road. The incident in Bouwapar village also left two people seriously injured. They have been admitted to the district hospital where their condition remains critical.

Heavy police deployment has been done in the village after the situation became tense due to the firing. Police have constituted four teams to nab the criminals.

According to information, two groups in Bouwapar engaged in a tussle over clearing the rainwater, and the tussle later turned into a clash. The locals of the village intervened and dispersed them to broker temporary peace. However, the quarrel reignited when 38-year-old Pintu, who belonged to one of the groups, was out in the market. The heated argument soon snowballed into the other group firing shots in which several people including Pintu got injured. All the injured were then rushed to hospital, however, Pintu succumbed to his wounds when he was on his way to the medical facility, while the two others were being treated.

Police of Bardah and Gambhirpur stations along with dozens of forces reached the village after getting information about the incident. Azamgarh Superintendent of Police (SP) Sudhir Kumar Singh also rushed to the site where he said that four police teams have been formed to arrest the goons who, he asserted, will be nabbed soon.

Recently, another youth had died in the Bardah police station area where some armed assailants had fired countless shots at him. Police said the deceased belonged to the gang of former block chief Akhand Singh. During an interaction with his neighbours outside his home, six masked assailants on two bikes arrived at the spot and started firing indiscriminately on Bunty. He died on the spot while the assailants fled the scene.

