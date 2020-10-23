Man, Sister Suffer Burn Injuries After Acid Attack Following Argument over IPL Match in Aligarh

Aligarh (UP): A 24-year-old man and his sister suffered burn injuries after two men allegedly threw acid at them following an argument over an IPL match, police said on Friday. The incident took place in Delhi Gate locality here on Wednesday night.

Aamir Khan (24) and his sister Shaista were rushed to the Jawahar Lal Nehru medical college hospital here, police said. According to station officer of Delhi Gate police station, Arshish Kumar, the brother-sister duo was attacked by Dilshad and Mohsin, allegedly involved in a cricket betting racket, with acid.

Khan and Dilshad had a heated argument over an IPL match, Kumar said. Dilshad and Mohsin were arrested on Thursday and a case of attempt to murder was registered against them, the station officer added.

