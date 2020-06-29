Man Skips Covid-19 Screening at IGI Airport to Escape Quarantine, Tracked Down to Daughter’s House

New Delhi: A 72-year-old man, who landed in Delhi from Kazakhstan on Saturday, managed to give authorities at the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport a skip and escaped the mandatory screening institutional quarantine.

The incident came to light when his name was called out for a mandatory screening in view of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. According to a report in Hindustan Times, the man was tracked down to his daughter’s house in Ghaziabad’s Indirapuram on Sunday with the help of CCTV cameras. He was subsequently booked and sent to quarantine for 14 days. The police said he will be arrested once his quarantine period is over.







The cops added that the man had deliberately skipped the screening so as to avoid institutional quarantine.







As per Union Home Ministry’s Covid-19 guidelines, all passengers returning to India from abroad have to undergo screening at the airport, then spend seven days in institutional quarantine and another seven in home quarantine.







“Team members sent to bring him back were dressed in PPE suits. We brought him back to the airport on Sunday evening, and he was screened. He also produced some documents to prove that he is medically not fit and was therefore allowed 14 days home quarantine by health department officials,” Deputy commissioner of police (IGI airport) Rajeev Ranjan told Hindustan Times.







The man has been booked for violating government order and negligent act likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life.

