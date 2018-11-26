Man Slashes 6-month-old Baby’s Throat After Fight With Wife

Moradabad: In a gruesome incident, a man allegedly slit the throat and chopped of the fingers of his 6-month-old girl on Sunday after a fight with his wife over an alleged extramarital affair in Uttar Pradesh’s Moradabad.The baby has sustained serious injuries while the wife escaped with minor cuts on her arm. Doctors feared that the baby's speech would be severely impaired as vocal cord has been cut, reported news agency ANI.Police have arrested the accused, who has been identified as Jahid. The accused had a fight with his wife after he alleged that she was having an extramarital affair with a man in the neighbourhood.During interrogation, Jahid allegedly told the police that he overheard neighbours saying that his wife had claimed that he was not the father of the baby.When he confronted his wife, she allegedly kept quiet. In a fit of rage, he attacked the baby and his wife with a kitchen knife, police said.The police have also questioned other members of the family and the neighbours, who claimed that the accused was a drug addict and often indulged in domestic violence.