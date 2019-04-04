English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Man Slits Girlfriend’s Throat For ‘Roaming Around With Someone Else’, Held
According to the woman's complaint, the woman denied that she was going out with someone, but the accused attacked her with a sharp weapon and slit her throat.
Illustration by Mir Suhail/News18.com
New Delhi: A man has been arrested for allegedly slitting a woman's throat as he suspected her to be roaming around with someone else.
The incident happened on Sunday in Delhi's Farsh Bazar area.
The accused has been identified as Deepak, 22. The woman, in her complaint to police, said she knew Deepak for the last three years. She used to go out with him.
On March 31, around 5.30pm, Deepak took her to Bihari Colony on his bike. After a verbal altercation between them, the accused attacked her, the woman wrote in her complaint.
According to her complaint, the woman denied that she was going out with someone, but the accused attacked her with a sharp weapon and slit her throat. She called her sister after gaining consciousness who stayed in the nearby locality.
The woman claimed that she reached her sister's place while bleeding profusely. She was taken to the hospital later.
The police recorded her statement and also seized the CCTV footage which captured the entire incident. A senior police officer said the accused was arrested on Wednesday.
The woman's condition is said to be stable. She has received injury and her wound (CLW) measure is 5x1.5cm. She has been discharged also.
