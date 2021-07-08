Man Slits His Throat, Sends Picture To Wife On Whatsapp In MP’s Betul

In a bizarre incident, a man in Madhya Pradesh’s Betul town slit his throat and then sent the graphic picture to his wife over Whatsapp. The man, who was on a visit to his in-laws’ house during the incident, was rushed to hospital by his wife and her family. After visiting several hospitals, the man was finally referred to Nagpur. The man is said to be out of danger now.

According to information, Sandeep hails from Nagpur and got married to a woman from Taroda village under Bordehi police limits. He had come to his in-laws’ house recently and on Wednesday night he ventured a little far from the home. He then allegedly slit his throat and sent a selfie to his wife on her Whatsapp number.

His wife was shocked when she opened her husband’s chat window. Sandeep was then brought to hospital by his wife, her brother and parents. Sandeep’s in-laws first rushed him to the community health centre in Multai where he got stitches around the injured area and then sent to the district hospital.

The district hospital, too, advised the family that Sandeep needs specialised medical care and referred him to Nagpur after his condition stabilised.

Meanwhile, Multai sub-divisional police officer (SDPO) Namrata Soundhiya said that a police team was sent to Betul after getting information that a man had slit his throat. However, Sandeep had left for Nagpur by the time police arrived to start the investigation. Soundhiya said that a police team will leave for Nagpur to record Sandeep’s statement, and find out why he slit his throat.

In another horrific incident from Vidisha district, a newly married woman said she woke up to find that her husband, who was sleeping next to her, was killed and his face disfigured. The couple had married just 15 days ago. Police are suspecting the wife’s role in the incident which took place in Maliya Khedi village, 70 km from Vidisha.

