Man Smuggling Liquor in Ambulance Meets With Accident in Chandigarh, Arrested

Chandigarh Police busted an inter-state liquor smuggling racket after an ambulance driver met with an accident at Sector-32 on Wednesday night.

According to Chandigarh Police, the ambulance driver, along with two other associates, was smuggling liquor from Haryana to Punjab.

“On their way, the ambulance driver, who was under the influence of alcohol, hit a parked auto-rickshaw and a scooter in Sector-32. The locals nabbed the ambulance driver, while his two other associates managed to escape,” said a senior officer of Chandigarh Police.

The officer added that upon learning about the accident, a police team rushed to the spot and took the driver in custody.

“On checking the ambulance we found several cartons of liquor kept in there. We have seized the liquor bottles and the ambulance,” added the officer.

The arrested ambulance driver has been identified as Ranjan Kumar, a resident of Zirakpur. Kumar told the police that he and his associates would buy high-end liquor brands at cheap prices from Haryana-Punjab borders and sell them in Punjab.

The officer further said that a case of accident and liquor smuggling has been registered against the arrested ambulance driver at Sector-34 police station.

The official added that a special team has been formed to arrest all the members of the gang involved in liquor smuggling.

Earlier this week, a scooter rider was killed and five people suffered injuries after a speeding ambulance hit six vehicles, including an auto-rickshaw, three scooters and a car at Sector-34 of the city. The accident happened when the vehicles were waiting at a signal point when the speeding ambulance rammed the vehicles from behind.

The ambulance driver fled the accident site leaving behind the ambulance. The six injured were rushed to nearby hospitals for medical attention by locals and the police. One of the injured succumbed to his injuries during treatment, while others are out of danger.

