INDIA

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#MakeYourOwnMask#COV19 Analytics#IndiaGives
News18 »
1-MIN READ

Man Sneaks Into Mosque in Bhuj, Gives Untimely Prayer Call; Arrested

Representative image.

Representative image.

Maamad Abdulla Luhar sneaked into a mosque on Thursday midnight, gave untimely Azaan through the mosque's loudspeaker and allegedly asked the community members to come out with weapons, police said.

  • PTI
  • Last Updated: May 8, 2020, 7:34 PM IST
Share this:

A 40-year-old man, apparently mentally unsound, has been arrested in Bhuj town in Gujarat's Kutch district for allegedly 'creating enmity between different communities'.

Maamad Abdulla Luhar sneaked into a mosque on Thursday midnight, gave untimely Azaan (call for prayer) through the mosque's loudspeaker and allegedly asked the community members to come out with weapons, police said.


He was arrested under IPC section 153 (A) (creating enmity between different groups), said Sub Inspector KM Agravat of Bhuj A Division police station.

He was also slapped with sections 269 and 270 of the IPC for indulging in a negligent and malicious act which was "likely to spread infection" for breach of lockdown, the police officer said.


As per the preliminary probe, Luhar, who appeared to be mentally unsound, did not have any objective in mind when he made inflammatory remarks from the mosque's loudspeaker, he added.

The accused lives in Sanjognagar and never prayed at this mosque in Bakali Colony, the inspector said.

"Luhar does not appear to be mentally sound. He found the keys from a shelf near the main gate of the mosque and entered. Around 2.20 am he gave Azaan using loudspeaker despite knowing it is not the time for prayer. He also announced he was the 'king of Kutch' and asked community

members to wake up and come out of their houses with weapons," said Agravat.

"When mosque authorities learnt about the incident, they informed the police and he was arrested," he added.

Share this:

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365

Next Story
corona virus btn
corona virus btn
Loading