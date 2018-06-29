Man Stabbed 16 Times for Adopting Muslim Girl in Hyderabad

A man was stabbed 16 times by a group of people in Hyderabad for adopting a Muslim girl child who lost her parents in the 2007 Hyderabad blasts.The man, Papalal Ravikanth, has, miraculously, survived and is recovering at the surgical ward of the Osmania Hospital. The alleged attack took place on June 1.Papalal Ravikanth had found the little girl at the blast site near Gokul chat centre in Hyderabad in August 2007. Papalal and Jayasri brought the girl home, after no one came to claim the child. Since then, the family is being harassed and threatened.Sania, who is now studying in 8th standard, was adopted against the wishes of both Muslims and Hindus. According to family, both groups objected why Muslim child was being raised by a Hindu couple.Papalal, who make idols of God at a temple, told News 18, “Sania Fatima lost her family in 2007 bomb blast. When no one came to claim her, we got her home. She brought lot of happiness to our family. We don’t believe in Hindu-Muslim, we believe in humanity. She is my eldest daughter and I will not leave her, no matter what.”The family allege that neither police nor government is giving them protection.“This has been going on for years. We were told not to put Tilak on her. Then someone said keep her name Anjali or Sonia. We have no problem if she follows Islam. We believe in unity and harmony and appeal every one to live in peace,” said Papalal.The couple is now giving Sania best education so that she can stand on her own feet.Speaking to News18, Jayasri, Sania’s mother said, “Still we are tortured because of our religion. The girl is also facing so much trouble. When we all are happy, what problem society has. We all are humans, we all have same blood running. We make sure she has a bright future. Till then we will take all care of her.”Sania also wants to fulfil wish of her father by becoming a police officer.“I want to be police officer. I want to teach people act of goodness. We all should learn to live together,” said Sania Fatima.