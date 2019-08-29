Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Man Stabbed Multiple Times Before Being Shot Dead Following a Quarrel in Delhi

During investigation it was found that the deceased had an altercation with another person named Akash on Wednesday afternoon.

PTI

Updated:August 29, 2019, 5:43 PM IST
Man Stabbed Multiple Times Before Being Shot Dead Following a Quarrel in Delhi
Photo for representation only. (PTI)
New Delhi: A 24-year-old man was repeatedly stabbed and then shot dead following a quarrel in south Delhi's Tigri area, police said on Thursday.

The victim has been identified as Rohit, a resident of JJ camp Tigri in Sangam Vihar, they said.

"Police received information at around 11.10 PM on Wednesday about the incident. The victim was rushed to Batra hospital where he succumbed to injuries," a senior police officer said.

During investigation it was found that Rohit had an altercation with another person named Akash on Wednesday afternoon.

Later at night, when Rohit was going back home, Akash, his brother Annu, another person named Kapil and his associates stabbed him multiple times. They then pumped bullets into him, police said.

Rohit was stabbed eight times and shot twice from close range, police said.

A case under relevant sections of the IPC has been registered at the Tigri police station.

Police are scanning CCTV cameras in the area to ascertain the crime sequence and whereabouts of the accused. Teams have been formed to nab the accused, police added.

