1-min read

Man Stabbed to Death at South Delhi Drug de-Addiction Centre After Spat over Water Motor

Manoj, who sustained stab injuries, was rushed to AIIMS Trauma Centre where he was declared brought dead.

PTI

Updated:August 29, 2019, 1:09 PM IST
Man Stabbed to Death at South Delhi Drug de-Addiction Centre After Spat over Water Motor
(Representative image/Reuters)
Loading...

New Delhi, Aug 29 (PTI) A 32-year-old man was stabbed to death allegedly by a person at a drug de-addiction centre in south Delhi's Kotla Mubarakpur area, police said on Thursday.

The deceased has been identified as Manoj, a resident of Aliganj in Kotla Mubarakpur, they said.

"Police received information at 8:19 pm regarding stabbing of a person at a drug de-addiction centre in Bapu Park area. A team was rushed to the spot after which it was learnt that Manoj was stabbed at 7.30 pm inside the drug de-addiction centre," a senior police officer said.

Manoj, who sustained stab injuries, was rushed to AIIMS Trauma Centre where he was declared brought dead.

Manoj's uncle Sonu said on Wednesday afternoon, an altercation took place between Manoj and another person named Saheer inside the centre after a water motor was stolen.

In the evening, Saheer came to the centre and stabbed Manoj. Saheer and Manoj had known each other for sometime, they said.

Police have registered a case under appropriate sections of the IPC. Several teams have been deployed to apprehend Saheer, police added.

