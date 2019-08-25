Man Stabbed to Death by Three after He Slapped One of Them in Delhi's Jahangirpuri
Police suspected that the victim and the accused were under the influence of alcohol at the time of the incident.
Image for representation.
New Delhi: A 25-year-old man was stabbed to death allegedly by three men after he slapped one of them in northwest Delhi's Jahangirpuri area, police said on Sunday.
The deceased has been identified as Prashant Kumar, a resident of Jahangirpuri, they said.
The incident took place on the intervening night of Saturday and Sunday, police said. According to police, Kumar allegedly slapped one Yogesh.
He then along with his brother Harish and friend Pawan stabbed him. All three fled from the spot.
Police suspected that the victim and the accused were under the influence of alcohol at the time of the incident.
The victim was taken to a nearby hospital where he was declared brought dead, police said.
A case was registered and the three men were arrested, they said.
The weapon had been recovered, police added.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months. Use code FREEDOM.
Also Watch
-
How Amit Shah Executed Modi Govt's Secret Plan to Abrogate Article 370
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019
What Next for Karnataka? | What's Likely to Happen After HD Kumaraswamy Resigns
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019
Anti-terror Amendment Bill Passed in Lok Sabha Amid Opposition Ruckus
-
Tuesday 23 July , 2019
India Refutes Trump's Mediation Claim, Says Never Sought Mediation On Kashmir
-
Monday 22 July , 2019
Congratulations ISRO: PM Modi, President Kovind React To Chandrayaan 2 Launch
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Ashes 2019: Ben Stokes Inspires England to Miraculous Win at Headingley
- Salman Khan Promises Tatkal Ticket to Finale in Bigg Boss 13 Promo
- Coming Out of Closet is Better Than Hiding My Relationship: Dutee Chand
- Paul Pogba, Twitter And Racism: An Uneasy Relation Between Footballers And Fans
- Jio Effect: Airtel May Offer Free Android STB, HD LED TV with Broadband, DTH Plans