Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » India
1-min read

Man Stabbed to Death by Three after He Slapped One of Them in Delhi's Jahangirpuri

Police suspected that the victim and the accused were under the influence of alcohol at the time of the incident.

PTI

Updated:August 25, 2019, 10:08 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Man Stabbed to Death by Three after He Slapped One of Them in Delhi's Jahangirpuri
Image for representation.
Loading...

New Delhi: A 25-year-old man was stabbed to death allegedly by three men after he slapped one of them in northwest Delhi's Jahangirpuri area, police said on Sunday.

The deceased has been identified as Prashant Kumar, a resident of Jahangirpuri, they said.

The incident took place on the intervening night of Saturday and Sunday, police said. According to police, Kumar allegedly slapped one Yogesh.

He then along with his brother Harish and friend Pawan stabbed him. All three fled from the spot.

Police suspected that the victim and the accused were under the influence of alcohol at the time of the incident.

The victim was taken to a nearby hospital where he was declared brought dead, police said.

A case was registered and the three men were arrested, they said.

The weapon had been recovered, police added.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months. Use code FREEDOM.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram