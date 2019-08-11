Man Stabbed to Death by Wife, Her Lover in Rajasthan's Kota; Arrested
The woman confessed to having killed her husband along with her lover while her 14-year-old sister was present in the room when the crime was being committed, police said.
Image for representation only.
Kota: A 30-year-old man was stabbed to death in his sleep allegedly by his wife and her lover in Rajasthan's Kota city, police said on Sunday.
To cover up the crime, the victim's wife called the police control room on Saturday to report that three unidentified men entered the house, snatched her mangalsutra and robbed Rs 18,000 in cash, Superintendent of Police Deepak Bhargav said.
When her husband resisted, they killed him, she told the police.
The SP said that during the investigation, police noticed contradictions in the statement given by the woman and her younger sister, following which they were interrogated.
During the questioning, the woman confessed to having killed her husband along with her lover while her 14-year-old sister was present in the room when the crime was being committed, he said,
adding on their instance, the woman's lover, Om Prakash, was arrested from Baran district.
The woman and the victim, who used to work as a salesman, got married 10 years ago and they have two children. The man had come to know that his wife was having an extra-marital affair, following which he imposed a number of restricts on her, police said.
Enraged by this, the woman and her lover killed the man with a knife, they said, adding the duo has been arrested and the woman's minor sister has been detained.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months. Use code FREEDOM.
Also Watch
-
How Amit Shah Executed Modi Govt's Secret Plan to Abrogate Article 370
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019
What Next for Karnataka? | What's Likely to Happen After HD Kumaraswamy Resigns
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019
Anti-terror Amendment Bill Passed in Lok Sabha Amid Opposition Ruckus
-
Tuesday 23 July , 2019
India Refutes Trump's Mediation Claim, Says Never Sought Mediation On Kashmir
-
Monday 22 July , 2019
Congratulations ISRO: PM Modi, President Kovind React To Chandrayaan 2 Launch
Live TV
Recommended For You
- SmartBall Set to Revolutionise Cricket Analytics
- Virat Kohli Takes Bottle Cap Challenge, Shastri Adds Spice
- India Spike Pakistan Out of Asian U-23 Volleyball Championship to Reach Maiden Final
- Monopoly Money: Irish Teenagers Arrested For Trying to Pay for Drinks with Fake Currency
- Snaking In: A Giant Python Creeps Into Bathroom as Children are Brushing Teeth