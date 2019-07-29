Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Man Stabbed to Death During Birthday Bash in Mumbai, Six Arrested

The incident occurred on Sunday night at a park in Pant Nagar when a group of men attacked the victim, who was celebrating his birthday with friends, with knives and glass bottles.

PTI

Updated:July 29, 2019, 9:54 PM IST
Man Stabbed to Death During Birthday Bash in Mumbai, Six Arrested
Representative image.
Mumbai: A 32-year-old man was stabbed to death while he was celebrating his birthday in suburban Ghatkopar, police said on Monday, adding they have arrested six accused for the crime.

A recent quarrel between the deceased, Nitesh alias Bunty Sawant, and one of the accused is suspected to be the trigger behind the crime, a police official said.

The incident occurred on Sunday night at a park in Pant Nagar when a group of men attacked Sawant, who was celebrating his birthday with friends, with knives and glass bottles.

During the attack, Sawant sustained stab injuries on his stomach and head, the official said.

He was rushed to hospital where doctors declared him dead, he said.

Police have so far arrested Sanket Kharat (26), Mahesh Shivalkar (29), Prasad Gapat (22), Rohan Nikam (29), Kamlesh Hole (20) and Yash Ichale (19) while another accused is on the run, the official said.

A case has been registered under section 302 (Punishment for murder) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at Pant Nagar police station.

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

