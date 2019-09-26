Take the pledge to vote

Man Stabbed to Death During Failed Robbery Bid in Delhi's Sagarpur

The man, identified as Monu Tyagi, was a resident of Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar, who had come to Delhi and was staying with his uncle and family in Hans Park area.

PTI

Updated:September 26, 2019, 8:45 PM IST
Image used for representation only.
Representational Image.
New Delhi: A 26-year-old man was stabbed to death by unidentified men during a failed robbery attempt in Southwest Delhi's Sagarpur in the early hours of Thursday, police said.

The man, identified as Monu Tyagi, was a resident of Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar, they said.

Tyagi had come to Delhi and was staying with his uncle and family in Hans Park area. He was returning to his hometown when the incident took place, police said.

In a video of the incident, three unidentified men were seen approaching Tyagi with an intention to rob him. When he resisted, two of them caught Tyagi by his neck and hands while the third accused attacked him multiple times with a knife and later fled away.

Police said they were informed regarding the incident at around 4:36 am following which an Emergency Response Vehicle (ERV) was rushed to the spot.

The injured was rushed to Deen Dayayal Upadhyay hospital where he was declared brought dead, a police official said.

A case was registered under section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code at Sagarpur police station, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Southwest) Devendra Arya said.

Police teams are scanning CCTV cameras in the area to identify the culprits and ascertain the crime sequence, the officer said.

So far there is no eyewitness to the incident, the police said, adding they have also detained a suspect for questioning.

