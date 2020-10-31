Man Stabbed to Death in Mumbai's Chembur, Four Held

Mumbai: A 22-year-old man was allegedly stabbed to death after he intervened in a scuffle between friends in the eastern suburb of Chembur here, police said on Saturday. The police arrested four persons within a few hours of the incident that took place at Chembur camp on Friday night, an official said.

The victim identified as Akshay Desai was on his way home with his brother Aditya and friend Vicky Shejul, when they came across four persons fighting, he said. The accused were fighting with one Ganesh Lokre, who was an acquaintance of the deceased and his friends, the official said.

When the trio intervened to resolve the dispute, the accused allegedly started thrashing them and stabbed Desai, before fleeing the spot. A case of murder was registered at Chembur police station, and the accused Amar Sushil Singh (20), Ajay Swami (29), Raman Shetty (22) and Vishal Jadhav alias Gotya (28) were nabbed in the early hours of the day, the official said.

During investigation, it was found that some of the accused were under the influence of alcohol and they were known to the deceased, he added.