Man Stabbed to Death While Trying to Break up Fight Over Social Media Post

English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Narendra Modi
Rajnath SinghDefence
Amit ShahHome Affairs
Nitin GadkariRoad Transport & Highways, Micro Small & Medium Enterprises
D V Sadananda GowdaChemicals & Fertilizers
Nirmala SitharamanFinance, Corporate Affairs
Ramvilas PaswanConsumer Affairs Food & Public Distribution
Narendra Singh TomarAgriculture & Farmers Welfare, Rural Development, Panchayati Raj
Ravi Shankar PrasadLaw & Justice, Communications, Electronics & Information Technology
Harsimrat Kaur BadalFood Processing Industries
Thawar Chand GehlotSocial Justice & Empowerment
S JaishankarExternal Affairs
Ramesh Pokhriyal NishankHuman Resource Development
Arjun MundaTribal Affairs
Smriti IraniWomen & Child Development, Textiles
Harsh VardhanHealth & Family Welfare, Science & Technology, Earth Sciences
Prakash JavadekarEnvironment Forest & Climate Change, Information & Broadcasting
Piyush GoyalRailways, Commerce & Industry
Dharmendra Pradhan Petroleum & Natural Gas, Steel
Mukhtar Abbas NaqviMinority Affairs
Pralhad JoshiParliamentary Affairs, Coal, Mines
Dr Mahendra Nath PandeySkill Development & Entrepreneurship
Arvind SawantHeavy Industries & Public Enterprise
Giriraj SinghAnimal Husbandry Dairying & Fisheries
Gajendra Singh ShekhawatJal Shakti
Santosh Kumar GangwarLabour & Employment
Rao Inderjit SinghMinistry of Statistics & Program Implementation, Planning
Shripad Yesso NaikAYUSH
Dr Jitendra SinghDevelopment of North Eastern Region, Prime Minister's Office, Personnel Public Grievances & Pensions, Atomic Energy, Space
Kiren RijijuYouth Affairs & Sports
Prahlad Singh PatelCulture, Tourism
R K SinghPower, New & Renewable Energy
Hardeep Singh PuriHousing & Urban Affairs, Civil Aviation
Mansukh L MandaviyaShipping
Faggan Singh Kulaste
Ashwini Choubey
Arjun Ram Meghwal
V K Singh
Krishan Pal Gurjar
Danve Raosaheb Dadarao
G Kishan Reddy
Parshottam Rupala
Ramdas Athawale
Sadhvi Niranjan Jyoti
Babul Supriyo
Sanjeev Kumar Balyan
Dhotre Sanjay Shamrao
Anurag Singh Thakur
Angadi Suresh Channabasappa
Nityanand Rai
Ratan Lal Kataria
V Muraleedharan
Renuka Singh Saruta
Som Prakash
Rameshwar Teli
Pratap Chandra Sarangi
Kailash Choudhary
Debasree Chaudhari
Man Stabbed to Death While Trying to Break up Fight Over Social Media Post
A police official said the complainant Rafique Saiyad has been uploading video posts claiming "illegal activities" by some builders in the area on a social networking site.
Representational Image (Reuters)
Loading...
Mumbai: A 56-year-old man was allegedly stabbed to death by some people, including husband of a local corporator, in Bandra when he tried to intervene in a scuffle over a social media post, police said Saturday.
Police have arrested seven persons in connection with the incident that occurred on May 31 night.
It is not yet clear whether the arrested persons included the husband of the corporator and AIMIM leader Saleem Qureshi.
A police official said the complainant Rafique Saiyad has been uploading video posts claiming "illegal activities" by some builders in the area on a social networking site.
In one such post, he mentioned that the local corporator is also hand in glove with one such builder, which enraged Qureshi, he said.
As a fight broke out between Saiyad and Qureshi on Friday night, one Sheikh Zafar alias Babu Bhai tried to rescue Saiyad, the official said.
During the scuffle, Zafar sustained serious injuries and later died, police said.
The Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC) police have registered a case under various sections, including punishment for murder, of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) against 15 persons, including Qureshi.
While seven of them are arrested, a search is on to trace others, the official said, adding that further investigation is underway.
Police have arrested seven persons in connection with the incident that occurred on May 31 night.
It is not yet clear whether the arrested persons included the husband of the corporator and AIMIM leader Saleem Qureshi.
A police official said the complainant Rafique Saiyad has been uploading video posts claiming "illegal activities" by some builders in the area on a social networking site.
In one such post, he mentioned that the local corporator is also hand in glove with one such builder, which enraged Qureshi, he said.
As a fight broke out between Saiyad and Qureshi on Friday night, one Sheikh Zafar alias Babu Bhai tried to rescue Saiyad, the official said.
During the scuffle, Zafar sustained serious injuries and later died, police said.
The Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC) police have registered a case under various sections, including punishment for murder, of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) against 15 persons, including Qureshi.
While seven of them are arrested, a search is on to trace others, the official said, adding that further investigation is underway.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Huawei Responds to US Law Which "Blacklisted" the Company
-
Wednesday 29 May , 2019
Cleaning Up Dzerzhinsk: One of the World's Largest Landfills
-
Wednesday 29 May , 2019
Surat-Based Ice-Cream Parlour introduces ‘Modi Sitafal Kulfi’
-
Wednesday 29 May , 2019
Amit Shah - The Winning Way
-
Tuesday 28 May , 2019
Why Trolling MPs Mimi and Nusrat after they Dressed Up for Parliament is Problematic
Huawei Responds to US Law Which "Blacklisted" the Company
Wednesday 29 May , 2019 Cleaning Up Dzerzhinsk: One of the World's Largest Landfills
Wednesday 29 May , 2019 Surat-Based Ice-Cream Parlour introduces ‘Modi Sitafal Kulfi’
Wednesday 29 May , 2019 Amit Shah - The Winning Way
Tuesday 28 May , 2019 Why Trolling MPs Mimi and Nusrat after they Dressed Up for Parliament is Problematic
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Happy Birthday R Madhavan: These Pictures of Maddy Prove He is Getting Hotter With Age
- Google Maps Food Discovery Feature Introduced, to Add Most Popular Dishes in Eateries
- Game of Thrones Climax was Always In Front of Sophie Turner But She Couldn't See It
- Narendra Modi Oath Taking Ceremony: Karan Johar, Shahid Kapoor, Kangana Ranaut, Kapil Sharma in Attendance
- ICC World Cup 2019 | Kids Start to Warm to Project World Cup, with a Dash of IPL!
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results