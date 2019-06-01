Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Man Stabbed to Death While Trying to Break up Fight Over Social Media Post

A police official said the complainant Rafique Saiyad has been uploading video posts claiming "illegal activities" by some builders in the area on a social networking site.

PTI

Updated:June 1, 2019, 8:43 PM IST
Man Stabbed to Death While Trying to Break up Fight Over Social Media Post
Representational Image (Reuters)
Mumbai: A 56-year-old man was allegedly stabbed to death by some people, including husband of a local corporator, in Bandra when he tried to intervene in a scuffle over a social media post, police said Saturday.

Police have arrested seven persons in connection with the incident that occurred on May 31 night.

It is not yet clear whether the arrested persons included the husband of the corporator and AIMIM leader Saleem Qureshi.

A police official said the complainant Rafique Saiyad has been uploading video posts claiming "illegal activities" by some builders in the area on a social networking site.

In one such post, he mentioned that the local corporator is also hand in glove with one such builder, which enraged Qureshi, he said.

As a fight broke out between Saiyad and Qureshi on Friday night, one Sheikh Zafar alias Babu Bhai tried to rescue Saiyad, the official said.

During the scuffle, Zafar sustained serious injuries and later died, police said.

The Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC) police have registered a case under various sections, including punishment for murder, of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) against 15 persons, including Qureshi.

While seven of them are arrested, a search is on to trace others, the official said, adding that further investigation is underway.
