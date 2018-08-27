GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Man Stabs to Death Facebook Friend’s Father in Kolkata for Objecting to 'Relationship'

The girl denied that she was in a relationship with the accused and said the 28-year-old also tried to attack her but she escaped.

IANS

Updated:August 27, 2018, 4:49 PM IST
Man Stabs to Death Facebook Friend’s Father in Kolkata for Objecting to 'Relationship'
Image for representation. (Network18 Creatives)
Kolkata: A 28-year-old man stabbed his Facebook friend’s father in West Bengal's Faridpur area, police said on Monday.

“The Uttar Pradesh-based man claims he was in a relationship with the girl whom he met on Facebook. There is a possibility that the girl's father saw them together, following which the man stabbed him on Sunday night,” the police official said. He further said the accused was putting up in a nearby hotel and was in the city to meet the girl.

Believed to be the eyewitness, the girl said, “I ran downstairs after I heard my father screaming. He tried attacking me also with a knife. I went up and shouted for help after locking the door.”

Denying the version of the accused, the girl said she had no friendship with him. “He was arrested after the girl's mother lodged a complaint. Motive and the actual reason will be clear only after further investigation,” the police added.

