English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Man Stabs to Death Facebook Friend’s Father in Kolkata for Objecting to 'Relationship'
The girl denied that she was in a relationship with the accused and said the 28-year-old also tried to attack her but she escaped.
Image for representation. (Network18 Creatives)
Loading...
Kolkata: A 28-year-old man stabbed his Facebook friend’s father in West Bengal's Faridpur area, police said on Monday.
“The Uttar Pradesh-based man claims he was in a relationship with the girl whom he met on Facebook. There is a possibility that the girl's father saw them together, following which the man stabbed him on Sunday night,” the police official said. He further said the accused was putting up in a nearby hotel and was in the city to meet the girl.
Believed to be the eyewitness, the girl said, “I ran downstairs after I heard my father screaming. He tried attacking me also with a knife. I went up and shouted for help after locking the door.”
Denying the version of the accused, the girl said she had no friendship with him. “He was arrested after the girl's mother lodged a complaint. Motive and the actual reason will be clear only after further investigation,” the police added.
Also Watch
“The Uttar Pradesh-based man claims he was in a relationship with the girl whom he met on Facebook. There is a possibility that the girl's father saw them together, following which the man stabbed him on Sunday night,” the police official said. He further said the accused was putting up in a nearby hotel and was in the city to meet the girl.
Believed to be the eyewitness, the girl said, “I ran downstairs after I heard my father screaming. He tried attacking me also with a knife. I went up and shouted for help after locking the door.”
Denying the version of the accused, the girl said she had no friendship with him. “He was arrested after the girl's mother lodged a complaint. Motive and the actual reason will be clear only after further investigation,” the police added.
Also Watch
-
After Rains, Snakes Plague People in Kerala
-
Saturday 25 August , 2018
Indian Matrimonial Advertisements: Casteist, Sexist And Colorist
-
Wednesday 22 August , 2018
Sanatan Sanstha: Whose Members Were Arrested For Dabholkar's Murder
-
Saturday 25 August , 2018
Honest Reactions: Definition of a ‘Modern Girl’
-
Wednesday 22 August , 2018
Interview of Ravi Shankar Prasad On “WhatsApp” accountability
After Rains, Snakes Plague People in Kerala
Saturday 25 August , 2018 Indian Matrimonial Advertisements: Casteist, Sexist And Colorist
Wednesday 22 August , 2018 Sanatan Sanstha: Whose Members Were Arrested For Dabholkar's Murder
Saturday 25 August , 2018 Honest Reactions: Definition of a ‘Modern Girl’
Wednesday 22 August , 2018 Interview of Ravi Shankar Prasad On “WhatsApp” accountability
Loading...
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Serena Williams, Rafael Nadal Headline Opening Night at US Open
- Emraan Hashmi Asks if Copying is Wise in Cheat India’s New Teaser-Poster
- 150 Men Took a Dip in Ganga to Rid Their 'Evil' Wives of 'Toxic Feminism'
- Sui Dhaaga First Song Chaav Laaga Captures Mamta and Mauji's Struggles to Make It Big
- Tried Googling 'Hima Das'? Meet The People Who Are Collating Missing Information on Women Athletes
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...