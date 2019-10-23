Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
Maharashtra & Haryana Assembly Elections 2019 Latest News
Associate PartnerAssociate Partner
..
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » India
1-min read

Man Stabs Two to Death, Injures 4 Others at Meeting in Odisha Village to Resolve Dispute over Extra-marital Affair

Forty five-year-old Bidhan Mirdha got infuriated by remarks made against him and took out a knife and attacked the people present in the meeting.

Updated:October 23, 2019, 5:55 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Man Stabs Two to Death, Injures 4 Others at Meeting in Odisha Village to Resolve Dispute over Extra-marital Affair
Representative image.

Malkangiri (Odisha): Two persons were killed and four others critically injured when a man attacked them with a knife during a meeting at a village in Odisha's Malkangiri district, police said.

The incident took place when a meeting was being held at MPV-33 village under Kalimela police station limits to resolve a dispute over the accused's alleged involvement in an extra-marital affair, a police officer said.

The accused also sustained injuries after he was thrashed by the villagers following the incident, he said. Forty five-year-old Bidhan Mirdha got infuriated by remarks made against him and took out a knife and attacked the people present in the meeting, Malkangiri Superintendent of Police Risikesh D Khilari said.

He stabbed at least six people, including three women, before the villagers overpowered him, he said. While two persons, including a woman, died of their wounds, four others sustained critical injuries, the SP said.

The injured were taken to Kalimela Community Health Centre and later shifted to the Malkangiri district hospital.

Three of them were then shifted to a hospital in neighbouring Koraput district, another police officer said.

The deceased were identified as 35-year-old Madhavi Ray and 45-year-old Biswanath Ray.

Mirdha and his wife Kalpana have been taken into police custody, the officer said. Security personnel have been deployed in the village

to prevent any flare-up, he added.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram