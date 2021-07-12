Man Stabs Wife to Death, Flees Scene After Locking Gate From Outside

A man allegedly stabbed his wife to death over a domestic brawl in Bahadurgarh, Haryana. The woman was rushed to a hospital where she was declared dead. The incident took place in Sant Colony area of the town and the accused husband is currently on the run. Police have registered a case against the husband, Yogesh, on the complaint of his elder son Aman.

According to police, 45-year-old Sangeeta and her husband Yogesh, a taxi driver, were involved in a heated argument on Sunday morning. Things settled down soon after and they were busy with their chores. However, the couple again got into a fight in the night. Yogesh lost his cool and allegedly attacked her wife with a knife. After stabbing her, Yogesh fled the scene and licked the main door from outside. Neighbours came to help after hearing the cries of Sangeeta’s 10-year-old daughter.

Yogesh’s brother rushed Sangeeta to hospital but she was declared dead by doctors. Police also reached the spot and started their investigation. The cops are currently on the lookout for Yogesh. Sangeeta’s body has been sent for postmortem to the civil hospital in Bahadurgarh.

The Haryana town recently witnessed the death of a married couple who allegedly died by suicide. The incident took place at a rented home near Barahi Phatak area where both of them were found hanging. While the initial investigations show a suicide angle, authorities are yet to find the reason behind their extreme step.

Police said Ramlal, a native of Bihar’s Nalanda, used to work at a company in Bahadurgarh. He had married Kajal a few weeks ago in Bihar and they both returned to live in Ramlal’s rented home. Neighbours told police that the couple had a big fight last Wednesday, and their disagreements could have potentially led them to end their lives.

