Man Stabs Wife to Death in Kota; Family Says She Had Filed for Divorce

An 11-year-old interfaith marriage came to a grisly end, when a man allegedly attacked his 27-year-old wife with a knife at a public place in Kota, killing her on the spot, police said on Thursday. Irfan, a daily wager, was arrested on Thursday morning and the body of his wife has been handed over to family members after post mortem, police said.

Rizwana also known as Antima Shekhawat, a resident of Vigyan Nagar here, was killed on Wednesday evening. The woman's elder sister, Anita, has said that Rizwana was staying with her for the past two months as she had filed for divorce.

Irfan used to assault her and had even tried to sell her in Goa for Rs 1.2 lakh, Anita had claimed while speaking to reporters on Wednesday. Police said that Irfan attacked Rizwana when she, accompanied by her 12-year-old niece, was on her way to her elder sister's house near Balakund in Dadabari. Irfan came from a nearby shop and stabbed his wife with a knife multiple times before fleeing from the spot, Deputy Superintendent of Police, Dadabari police station, Ankit Jain, told reporters.

Rizwana, who suffered injuries to her neck and chest, was immediately rushed to the New Medical College Hospital (NMCH), where doctors declared her dead. Police have booked Irfan for murder.

Anita, has also claimed that Irfan had lured her sister into marrying him against their parents' will. The victim was the ninth among 10 sisters, and was 17 years old when she left her home to marry Irfan, Anita said.

She claimed that after their marriage, Irfan would often harass Rizwana for money, which she would procure from her sisters. Anita said Rizwana had forgiven her husband for his attempt to sell her in Goa and again started living with him, but over two months ago, Irfan thrashed her and she sustained injuries to her head, which required 17 stitches. On Thursday, four of Rizwana's sisters demanded capital punishment for Irfan.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here